Roadworks continue on Main Street Portlaoise

Road closed on Main Street, Portlaoise as roadworks resume and are to continue throughout the day.

The works originally began Monday, August 21.

The works being carried out by ESB Networks on Main Street, Portlaoise is to replace a medium voltage cable between Wells Road substation and Shaws substation. The new Portlaoise Library will replace the old Shaws on Main Street.

The cable update will provide alternative electricity feeding arrangements to Portlaoise town centre. Also, within the area, ESB Networks will upgrade the 38KV network at the Peoples Park, in Portlaoise.

