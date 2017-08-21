Emo fun walk in aid of young boy injured in bicycle accident

A Family Fun Walk is coming to Emo this September to raise money for a 14 year-old boy who was seriously injured during the summer.

McGreals has teamed up with Sport Ireland to bring the exciting event to Emo on Sunday, September 17.

The walk will be a free fun event for all of the family.

Donations can be made on the day for Philip Walsh.

Philip is a 14 year old boy from Monasterevin who was seriously injured when he was knocked off his bike during the Summer.

All donations will go towards the cost of his future treatment.

The 5km route will take you around the beautiful surroundings of Emo Court House. Along the walk you will have the opportunity to appreciate the magnificent scenery in the area.

The event will start and finish at Emo Community GAA Centre.

Registration will be at 12am on the day and the walk starts at 12.30pm.

Donations can be made for chosen charities in your local McGreals Pharmacy or on the day.

