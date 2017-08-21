Woodenbridge Paddlers raise over €2,500 for The Cuisle Centre

The Woodenbridge Paddlers group in Ballacolla has raised an amazing €2518.54 for The Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise.

The Paddlers held a canoe polo extravaganza where 221 people took turns in a 24 hour game of canoe polo.

The event was an idea that came from the junior members of the club who wanted to do something to give back to the local community.

The senior members of the group and the junior members worked together to create the event which was a huge success.

Niall McEvoy presented the cheque to PJ Gorman, Chairman of The Cuisle Centre, on behalf of the Woodenbridge Paddlers on Sunday, August 20.

The canoe polo took place on the weekend of July 22 and 23, and was a Guinness World Record attempt.

No record has ever been set for the longest game of canoe polo but a representative from Guinness World Records was on had to verify the entry.

The money raised will now go towards helping The Cuisle Centre offer professional support to people diagnosed with cancer and to their families in Laois and beyond.

