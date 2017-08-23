Mountmellick Community School Leaving Certs had nearly 'one-to-one' attention this year

It was possibly the smallest Leaving Cert class ever for Mountmellick Community School this year at just 32 pupils but the students made the most of the extra attention.

The school introduced Transition Year two years ago, and most students took it up. However, this meant only a select few went straight on to the Leaving Cert cycle.

This led to lots of ‘one-to-one’ attention, with several subjects having less than three students, even down to one student in Chemistry.

The highest mark achieved was 590 points, but all of the students collecting their papers were happy.

Student Vineeth Shaju, 18 from Mountmellick was delighted with his results. He achieved over 100 points more than what he needs to study Systems Management in Carlow IT.

“I chose it because of the way the course is laid out, it seems interesting,” he said.

He said the small year size was great.

“I got really close with the teachers and my classmates, it was much better than any other year,” he said.

His friend Jack Ledesma, 17, was also happy.

“This year I am going to take a year out to work in a hotel, and next year I hope to go to college in Dublin to study engineering, I love Dublin and I can stay with family there,” he said.

Nathan Dunne had repeated the year and was thrilled to increase hs marks to qualify for a course in hotel management in Shannon.

“The small year made it easier to come back and fit in, and concentrate on getting down to study, I’m happy out now,” he said.

Caoimhe Grant, 17, was “absolutely delighted”.She plans to do a PLC in Ballsbridge in event management.

“I did really well in German, and I passed honours maths so I’m thrilled. I struggled with maths from the start of the year but there were only six in our class so it was nearly one-to-one attention,” said Caoimhe.

Principal Larry Curtin said next year numbers will be back up to about 80 sitting the Leaving Cert. The whole student population will grow to about 500, with extra teachers on board.

“It was an artificially low level this year but despite the small size we were able to maintain a broad range of subjects, and I am delighted to see the excellent results. Based on the level, I expect to see more scholarships this year.

“It is a testament to the work by all our staff and most importantly the students themselves. I am thrilled to see so many smiling happy faces and no tears,” Mr Curtin said.