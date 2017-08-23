Twins get same Leaving Cert results in Coláiste Iosagáin Portarlington

Portarlington twins Alex and Ben Mohan were among the 144 Leaving Cert students and 13 Leaving Cert Applied students receiving their results at Coláiste Iosagáin this week.

The boys aged 17 were stunned after they counted up their points, to get the same overall score.

Alex and Ben are heading different directions come September, with both achieving the points they needed.

Alex plans to study business in Dublin, and Ben hopes to study science in Galway.

“It went well, we are both happy,” said Alex.

“I got a bit better in some subjects than I was expecting, I got a H4 in honours maths so I’m pretty happy with that,” said Ben.

Kennedy brothers Eoin, 18, and Aidan, 17 had also sat the exam. They ended up in the same year after Eoin did Transition Year.

“It was a stressful year but it was helpful as well, being able to work with each other,” said Eoin, who plans to study commerce in UCD.

Aidan hopes to study product design and technology in the University of Limerick. Their mother Liz had the recipe for getting two sons through leaving cert at the same time.

“Copious amounts of food, some scolding and tough love when it was needed,” she said.

Two friends are delighted to both get enough points to study the same psychology course in the Netherlands.

Steven Dolan, 19 and Steven McCarthy chose the Netherlands because college costs are cheaper there.

Steven Dolan was excited about his future.

"I'm feeling great, I've already been accepted into college in the Netherlands, bang!" he told the Leinster Express.

He suggests that people keep up to date with his "adventure" by following Steofella on social media.

Both lads heard about studying abroad at the Higher Options exhibition. They have already sat the entrance exams for Radbaud University in Nijmegen.

"It's cheaper than here and I will get a grant. My parents are a bit nervous but I made an executive decision," said Steven Dolan, who moved to Portarlington two years ago, having lived in Cork and Kildare.

"I had no friends when I got here, but they welcomed me with open arms, it's a good school," he said.

The second Steven is from Portarlington, and likewise is delighted with his results.

"I got on grand, I'm delighted. I was nervous but we've got our places. I was always into psychology, and I wanted to go somewhere different. We looked at Denmark as well because there is free education there," Stephen McCarthy said.

Also happy with her results was Megan Dowling, who works as a kitchen porter in the Thatch restaurant and wants to study Culinary Arts in Tallaght IT.

“I’m delighted, roll on tonight,” she said.

Her friend Claire Kelly was “quite happy but glad it’s over”.

“It was actually not a tough year. It was a long tense wait. I got a little less than I hoped but it is still high, I did really well in music. I beat my brother, so I don’t care,” said Claire, who plays guitar and hopes to study paediatric nursing in DCU.

Principal Seamus Bennett is delighted that results are up on last year.

“We had five or six students achieving around 550 points, with 560 being the highest. There were some pleasant surprises. Irish in particular was up this year, which is great.Teaching Irish in the midlands can be challenging,” he said.

The new points system may have helped lift individual point scores, given that a new H7 grade means a score between 30 to 40 percent on honours papers now counts as a pass and has 37 points.

“It is an incentive to do honours subjects. Our individual points are up on last year but unfortunately that means entry points will rise,” the principal noted.