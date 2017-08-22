Many Leaving Certs gain high points in Mountrath CS

While Mountrath Community School Leaving Cert student Domhnall O’Farrell is the toast of Laois with the highest possible score of 625 points, many more at the school had high results.

There were 123 Leaving Cert students in Mountrath CS this year, and 14 percent of them, or more than one in eight, got over 500 points.

Principal Siobhán McCarthy is delighted with not just the top achievers but all students who did their best.

“I am delighted with the LC results 2017 and are pleased that most of our students did exceptionally well. We would like to congratulate all of our students, their parents and staff on the hard work and results and wish them all the best in the future. We are always thrilled when students reach their potential, no matter what the level of ability is. We are delighted that 14% of our students attained more than 500 points,” she said.

Twelve students sat the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) exams..

“We are as always particularly delighted that our LCA class did so well. 4 of the students, Ruth Delaney, Margaret Doheny, Isabel Doheny-Foot and Michaela Quinn attained distinctions, while five other students got merits,” the principal said.

The new points system posed no problems.

“The students were very confident about the new points systems and it proved no problem thanks to the hard work done by the Career Guidance Teachers, Niall Tully and Joya Dunne, who had encouraged the downloading of Point Calculator Apps,” Ms McCarthy said.

Career ambitions for Mountrath’s students this year range widely.

“As this year’s students were collecting their results, they spoke about their career ambitions. Courses as diverse as Medicine, Law, Hotel and catering, Psychology, Equestrian Studies, Forensics, Bio Pharmaceuticals were some of the chosen career paths. One girl is heading for a career as a jockey and some of our students have received apprenticeships with the Irish Rail. Several students have opted for teaching, agricultural science and engineering,” the principal said.

She wished all her graduates well.

“It is a testament to the teaching and learning in Mountrath Community School that our students are confidently and resiliently going forward to the next phase of their lives. Go n-éirí sibh go léir,” she said.