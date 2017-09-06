Prizes galore at Port's Run to Remember

This Sunday Portarlington Community Centre will host it's annual Run to Remember, and it's a win-win for those taking part.

Not only are there generous locally sponsored prizes for the first Male, Female and, Junior but there are spot prizes too.

Participants in the 5km Run/Walk will also know they are doing their bit to support Laois Offaly Palliative Care, and the renovation of community centre itself, a hub of activity in the town.

The event is also a chance to publically remember loved ones who have passed on, with a Remembrance Tree and a slide show in the sports hall after the event.

It is for families as well as runners, on a scenic 5k route.

Registration opens at 9am on Sunday morning. Join in a warm up at 10.10am outside the centre. The race starts at the library at 10.30am.

Afterwards, all are invited to the sports hall for refreshments. Fee: €10 adults, €5 juniors, €20 for families. For info call 057 8645728