Laois landfill keyfob online payment system to close

Laois County Council has announced that The Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) will cease E-Payments for landfill Keyfob holders from October 9.

From this date all landfill keyfob top-up transactions will need to be carried out at the Cash Office, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Laois County Council has said it regrets any inconvenience caused by the loss of this service and it is actively looking at alternative payment systems and will provide an update as soon as possible.