Abbeyleix retains Tidy Towns Gold medal for 2017

The beautiful Laois town of Abbeyleix has managed to retain its gold medal for Tidy Towns again this year.

This comes just days after the town took home silver in the European competition Entente Florale Europe as well as the President's Prize for biodiversity in Europe.

Abbeyleix communities make a mammoth effort every year for the Tidy Towns competition.

Other areas of Laois have also shone in the Tidy Towns competition.

Ballacolla and Castletown both took home bronze medals for 2017 and Downtown Portlaoise have been awarded a silver medal this year.

The title of Ireland's Tidiest Village went to Birdhill in Co. Tipperary, Ireland's Tidiest Small Town is Clonakilty, Co. Cork while the prize of Ireland's Tidiest Large Town went to Westport, Co. Mayo.