Irish Water fined over emissions in Laois water

It has been reported that Irish Water has been fined €5,000 for the offences of failing to properly operate a waste water treatment plant and the level of emissions in water in Portarlington, Co. Laois.

The water company was prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at Dublin District Court.

It is understood that Irish Water pleaded guilty to two charges in connection to excessive emissions in water at Portarlington between October 31 and December 31 in 2016.

It is understood that €1m has been spent by Irish Water on upgrades and the water service in Portarlington is now up to the correct standard.