Laois Connects Mental Health Week: Could your school complete 1000 Good Deeds?

Do you know students who could complete 1000 Good Deeds?

Primary school and first year students in Laois will be invited to take part in a challenge to achieve 1000 Good Deeds this Laois Connects Mental Health Week.

The initiative will see young people all around Laois take note of good deeds they do both in school and in the local community.

All primary schools and the first years in every post primary school will be invited to achieve 1000 good deeds.

The initiative will be explained during Mental Health Week which takes place from October 7 to 14, and will then run throughout the year when students will put their best foot forward for others.

Details of how the initiative should be managed will be sent out to the relevant schools where students will have up until early in 2018 to complete the 1000 Good Deeds.

Representatives from the top 12 primary schools and top three post primary schools will be invited to a special reception in Laois County Council in May 2018.

For fairness, each school enrolment will be taken into account in relation to the amount of good deeds.

The programme is ideal for SPHE wellbeing subjects.

The initiative in is association with the Holy Family Primary School, Portlaoise and Mountmellick Community School.

Laois Connects Mental Health Week aims to encourage our communities to talk about mental health, to reduce the stigma associated with mental health difficulties and to encourage the seeking of help at times of crisis.