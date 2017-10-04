Park/Ratheniska village upgrade to ease school traffic pressure

Park/Ratheniska has received funding to carry out proposed Ratheniska Village Safety Improvements Scheme to the tune of €59,592.

The plans for the village under this scheme will see the removal of the external ditch on the roadside of the GAA Club Grounds to allow for the creation of car parking spaces and widening of the road.

This project has been designed as a safety improvement for the community, especially for Ratheniska NS during the peak drop off and collection times.

A message of thanks was shared online from the community.

"A huge word of thanks to Charlie Flanagan for all of his assistance and to Laois County Council including our local councillors for their help in lodging the submission and for the works to come. We must also commend the man who headed up this scheme on our behalf, our Chairperson John Kelly. We look forward to the start of works in the future, yet another positive and welcome development for our area," was shared by Park/Ratheniska group online.

Funding for the project was announced on Wednesday, October 4 through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

In total €21 million in funding will be given out around the country with just under €1million (€983,397) of that coming to Laois.

