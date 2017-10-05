Laois National School has to raise its own funds for car park near dangerous road

A National School in Laois has to raise its own funds to build a car park to ensure the safety of their children.

Paddock National School in Mountrath is fundraising in an effort to develop a car park which is of major importance to the school.

The school is situated on an extremely hazardous road and the fundraiser is a major undertaking for the wider school community.

A fundraising raffle is up and running at the moment, tickets are available from parents and children currently in Paddock NS.

Any donation will be gratefully accepted by contacting the school Directly at 057 87 32160.

Read the latest Laois news here.

Read motoring news here.