Laois landfill key fob online payment system to stay open

On September 25, Laois County Council gave notice that the online key fob payment system for Kyletalesha was to close on October 9.

Many people who use the service were disappointed with the inconvenience of having to go into the cash desk in the County Council offices in Portlaoise to top up their key fob once the online system would stop.

The Local Authority has today, October 6, issued a new notice to say that the payment system will stay open until further notice.

The online system is due to remain open because of "software end-of-life and increased security requirements" for the online payments.

The online payment facility for landfill key fob holders will also require a system update and therefore needs to stay open.

Laois County Council is now able to extend the original system cut-off of October 9, 2017 until further notice.

In the meantime, key fobs can be topped-up online.

Notice will be given if the system is due to close again.

