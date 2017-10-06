Well-known Laois DJ Ann-Marie Kelly up for IMRO award

Laois and the Midlands will be well represented on a national platform on Friday night, October 6, at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Awards.

Ann-Marie Kelly, from Abbeyleix, who presents Breakfast on Midlands 103 and The Roadhouse Café will be hoping that it will be third time lucky as she is up for an award alongside national radio stations and presenters.

Ann Marie has been nominated twice before but is yet to take home the award, her radio show The Roadhouse Café airs every Friday night on Midlands 103 and it has been shortlisted in the specialist music programme category of the awards.

The Roadhouse Cafe is not your average music programme. Ann-Marie is respected in the radio industry for her music knowledge and aptitude for spotting up-and-coming artists. She also has a remarkable archive of material that should never be forgotten. The Roadhouse Cafe only serves the finest cuts of music.

She started her career in the 90’s with Midlands 103 and moved around to various stations including Radio Kerry and Today FM before making a homecoming to the midlands.

Ann-Marie isn't the only impressive DJ in Midlands as the station has also been nominated in the Community/Social Action category for The Midlands 103 Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

Best of luck to Ann-Marie and all at Midlands 103 at the awards ceremony in the Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny!

Read the latest Laois news here.