Gardaí investigate theft of items from car at Laois golf club

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was broken into on Sunday, October 8.

A laptop and jewellery was stolen from the car while it was parked at Mountrath Golf Club.

The incident happened between 2:00pm and 2:30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí (057) 867 4100.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to 20 farm gates that were stolen last Friday in Laois.

Laois gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries.

