Laois got the least tourism funding in the country from Fáilte Ireland over eight years

Laois has received the least funding in capital tourism grants from Fáilte Ireland in the country, The Irish Times has revealed.

According to the figures from The Irish Times, Laois was granted €93,750 from a €125 million fund between 2007 and 2014.

This is in contrast to the larger cities like Dublin which received almost €18 million, Cork which got a €14.7 million boost and Limerick which benefited from €12.6 million.

Laois has been left behind in the tourism race in Ireland despite having locations on the Ancient East trail, festivals and well-maintained heritage sites.

Laois has towns like Abbeyleix that boasts a silver medal in the European Entente Florale competition and the President's Prize for Biodiversity at Abbeyleix Bog.

The neo-classical mansion at Emo Court and surrounding woodlands is now part of the Ireland's Ancient East trail and the world-renowned Ballyfin Demense sits on our doorstep.

Despite the lack of funding, Laois boasts a number of unique festivals which drive tourism to the county such as The Durrow Scarecrow Festival, Electric Picnic and The Old Fort Quarter Festival.

Thirteen different heritage sites around the county received funding from the Built Heritage Investment Scheme through the Department of Arts, Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht this year and many heritage sites were praised in Tidy Towns reports this year.

Mountmellick Town Hall is one of these projects which is currently being restored.

Back in February this year, the greenlight was given to the Laois portion of a 72.8km mountain bike trail project through the Slieve Blooms.

