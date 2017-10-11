Gardaí warn public to be vigilant of scams and con artists in Laois

Gardaí have said that they have recently dealt with scams where people have lost out on between €2,000 and €35,000.

They are now appealing to the public in Laois to be vigilant when dealing with people who are offering services in houses like cleaning, maintenance or repairs.

This comes after a number of scams have been reported to gardaí, especially in cases involving elderly people.

Gardaí are asking people not to employ a contractor unless they are well-known and reputable or have come recommended locally.

They are warning people not to let a stranger tell you that you need something fixed, maintained or cleaned on your property.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has said that older and vulnerable people are being scammed or conned out of sums of money by unscrupulous individuals generally from other parts of the country for "shoddy" or "incomplete" work.

Gardaí are asking the public to call upon older or vulnerable neighbours and let them know that anything they need done around the house can be arranged locally without the need for them to engage with individuals they do not know.

