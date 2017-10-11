Laois Market House receives prestigious award

Stradbally Market House by Lotts Architecture has received a Conservation Award from the Irish Georgian Society.

The winners of the Irish Georgian Society’s 2017 Architectural Conservation Award and Original Drawings Award were announced by Michael Wall, Chairman of the Irish Georgian Foundation, at a well-attended ceremony presided over by Dr Edward McParland in the Irish Architectural Archive on Thursday 5th October.

The awards were launched in 2009 and are open to Irish architects or architectural practices, building surveyors, contractors, engineers and other professionals involved in the conservation of historic buildings in Ireland.

Huge congratulation to Richard McLoughlin, Stradbally community & @laoispartner for a great heritage project, well done all :-) https://t.co/IYUtFD5wWJ October 11, 2017

Conservation Award – Highly Commended: Stradbally Market House

Architect: Lotts Architecture

Contractor: Liam Meagher Construction

Client: Stradbally Market House Restoration Committee

The vision of the Irish Georgian Society is to conserve, protect and foster a keen interest and a respect for Ireland’s architectural heritage and decorative arts. These aims are achieved through its scholarly and conservation education programmes, through its support of conservation projects and planning issues, and vitally, through its members and their activities.

