Nearly €1 million set to boost Laois areas

Laois is set to benefit from nearly €1 million in Government funding under the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan has announced.

The Scheme which was launched in April this year, will focus on projects that will enhance and develop local areas. In total €983,407 has been allocated. The big projects to benefit are:

· €100,000 for Digital Hub in Mountmellick

· €100,000 to assist with the completion of conservation of Ballyroan Schoolhouse

· €100,000 for Enterprise Hub in Mountrath

· €87,662 for Raheen "Middle School House" project - Phase One

· €80,000 for Community Centre in Emo

Projects have also been granted in Mountmellick, Castletown, Stradbally, Portarlington, Camross, Errill, Killenard, and Ratheniska.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an important part of the Government’s work to rejuvenate and revitalise rural Ireland and should have a significant impact on towns and villages across the country," stated Minister Flanagan.

“In Laois we have placed a particular emphasis this year on projects which have the capacity to support the economic development of rural town and villages as well as their neighbouring town lands.

“The scheme will also support improvements to public amenities in our town and village centres, to help make them more attractive places in which to live and work and to visit.

“I want to thank Laois County Council for their efforts and co-operation in engaging with local and business communities to identify these projects. Most of the funding will benefit towns and villages, with populations of less than 5,000 people.

“This announcement is a clear indication of the Government’s commitment to making rural Ireland a more vibrant and sustainable place to live.

“This funding will be put to good use over the coming twelve months for the benefit of the people who live in rural Ireland,” concluded Minister Flanagan.

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming welcomed the funding.

He said all the work to be carried out under this scheme will be approved and part funded by Laois County Council.

“This is excellent news for all the local communities involved and I look forward to every effort being made in each area for the works to be carried out as soon as possible for the benefit of the local communities and areas,” he said.