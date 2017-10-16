Hurricane Ophelia: Laois gardaí issue warning as Red weather alert remains in place

Hurricane Ophelia has veered west overnight however a status red weather warning for wind is still in place for the country.

Met Eireann has issued a revised weather warning in relation to Ex-Hurricane Ophelia. A Status RED warning is now in operation across the country from 06:00 16/10/17 to 23:00 16/10/17.

"Ophelia is forecast to track directly over Ireland during daytime Monday. Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon. Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding. There is potential risk to lives"

In light of the revised warning An Garda Síochána in Laois wish to renew their appeal to all motorists and members of the public to not make any non-essential journeys.

Gardaí and joint planning group emergency services and county council is advising the public to close and secure all premises by 11:30am on Monday and restrict movements.

There should be no cycling and drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds as they are particularly vulnerable.

It is envisaged that there will be significant damage caused by winds, especially in the nature of fallen trees and downed power wires.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS TO TAKE NOTE OF IN LAOIS HERE.

Please assume that any fallen wires are live and do not approach or touch the wires. Please report any fallen wires to the emergency services.

Bus Eireann and the HSE have issued cancellations.

All schools and colleges are closed on Monday, October 16.