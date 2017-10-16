Hurricane Ophelia: Laois services and businesses that are closed

Met Eireann has issued a revised weather warning in relation to Ex-Hurricane Ophelia. A Status RED warning is now in operation across the country from 06:00 16/10/17 to 23:00 16/10/17.

Businesses and services around the country have closed with power outages expected to increase throughout the day and gardaí warning people not to make unnecessary journeys.

Laois County Council has advised all businesses to close on Monday and send workers home.

It follows a meeting of the local authority’s severe weather coordination group this morning and discussions with Gardaí.

It says wind speeds of over 80km/h are anticipated from 11am until Tuesday morning and that no unnecessary travel should be taken.

Laois emergency services are said to be on standby and the dedicated local emergency number is 1890 837 273.

Here is a list of businesses and services that are closed on Monday, October 16 because of the hurricane.

Dunnes Stores has closed nationwide including two outlets in Portlaoise and all other outlets in Laois.

Due to storm Ophelia - all Dunnes Stores in ROI & Northern Ireland will be closed on Monday 16th October. — Dunnes Stores (@dunnesstores) October 15, 2017

Penneys has closed nationwide.

Ikea and Flying Tiger have closed all of their stores too.

Laois County Council landfill and civic amenity site is closed.

All Laois County Council buildings including County Hall and Libraries are closed to the public.

Clonaslee Pharmacy has chosen to close.

Due to storm Ophelia we are remaining closed today.

We urge all our customers to remain safe and stay off the... https://t.co/lDWZcM4ndy — Clonaslee Pharmacy (@ClonasleePharm) October 16, 2017

Glanbia has cancelled its milk quality meetings in Abbeyleix.

Our Milk Quality Autumn meetings in Virginia and Abbeyleix have been postponed due to the weather conditions. Staysafe #farmsafely #Ophelia — Glanbia Milk Quality (@GIMILKQUALITY) October 16, 2017

Bowe's foodhall and cafe in Durrow is closed.

Portarlington Leisure Centre is closed.

Brophy's Insurance Portlaoise is closed.

Marie’s cafe in Portlaoise is closed.

Priority Fitness in Mountmellick is closing at 11am.

Hughes Pharmacy in Portlaoise is closing at 11am.

Thomas Kenna Butchers in Durrow is closing at 12.30pm.

Dalton's Hardware in Cullohill is closed.

Both of Gerry Browne's Jewellers are closed in Portlaoise.

Crown Decorating Centre Portlaoise closed after Garda advice.

Robertson Low Insurances, Portlaoise is closed.

The Pantry and Nook & Cranny in Portlaoise are closed.

Paul Conroy Dentist in Portlaoise is closed.

Breslin's Pharmacy in Portlaoise is closing at 11am.

McCormack's Deli and Cafe in Portloaise is closed.

EC Prat & Co in Abbeyleix will closed at 11am.

World Vape Center at 2 Meehan House is closed.

