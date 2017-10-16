Hurricane Ophelia: Laois Shopping Centre completely shut down

Six hundred and fifty staff are heading home from Laois Shopping Centre after a decision was made by management following advise from the gardaí.

Manager of Laois Shopping Centre, Kevin Doyle, has confirmed to the Leinster Express that management are completely shutting down all units in the centre including Tesco.

"We made the decision based on advise from gardaí and local emergency services," he said.

At 11:45am on Monday, the last few staff were leaving Tesco and all doors will be closed for the rest of the day once the last customers are gone.

"In the interest of safety we felt it was best to ensure staff are safe. I will be like the last man on the Titanic, I'll wait until everybody else is gone home first," Kevin said.

