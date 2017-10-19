Gardaí reveal Laois checkpoint for National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day will take place on Friday, October 20 and Gardaí will be conducting a national speed enforcement operation.

The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

The aim of “Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The operation will run for a 24 hour period from 07.00hrs on Friday to 07.00hrs Saturday.

Some of the locations where gardaí will be operating checkpoints have been revealed.

In Laois, there will be a speed checkpoint at R419 Kilbride, Portarlington. It is possible that there will also be many more checkpoints around the county.

There will also be checkpoints at M7 Osberstown Naas Kildare and R436 Leabeg Ballycumber Offaly and other locations nationwide.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, Roads Policing Bureau said:

"We appeal to drivers to work with us and play their part in reducing injury and tragedy on the road, by supporting our National Slow Down day. Please stick strictly to the posted speed limit, but if the road, traffic or especially weather conditions dictate...reduce your speed even further. This will make the journey safer not only for you, but for every road user sharing the road with you.”

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in speed enforcement zones, which now number over 1,000, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through the use of national, local and social media. In addition, Garda personnel will man display stands in key venues to provide road safety advice and distribute road safety leaflets.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

