Lucky Laois lady golfer aims for big Winning Streak score

Laois woman Patricia Phelan from Mountrath is constantly told she is a lucky person, but doesn’t believe the hype herself – even after her name was pulled out of the drum to appear on the National Lottery Winning Streak Game Show on RTE One this Saturday (4th November).

The lucky Laois woman and keen golfer had bought a few scratch cards to put in birthday cards as gifts – but decided to get a spare one for herself!

Patricia, who was watching the show when her name was pulled out, is celebrating 20 years of marriage to husband Dan. Dan and her three children Laura and twins Ciara and Cillian will be cheering her on Saturday night in RTÉ along with three of her sisters and one brother. Her fourth sister who lives in San Francisco with her husband and two children will watch on the RTE Player.

Patricia (51) is a member of Mountrath Golf Club and is working hard on lowering her handicap of 25. She tries to get a round in at least once a week. She also works as a clerical officer in Laois County Council.

The next episode of Winning Streak will be broadcast next Saturday evening (4th November) at 8:15pm on RTÉ One, where presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy will guide five players through the iconic show, which gives them the chance to win cash, cars and luxury holidays. One will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to spin the Grand Prize Wheel with a maximum prize of €500,000.

The other four players chosen to participate in next week’s Winning Streak are:

Marian Potter from Oranmore, Co Galway

John Furlong from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Paddy McGinty from Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny



The popular gameshow first appeared on our screens way back in September 1990 and since then a massive 5,840 people have taken part, winning in excess of €165 million in prizes. Almost €2.5 million alone was won in prizes on the past season of Winning Streak.

Winning Streak will feature games such as; Fantastic Five, High Low Share, Wheel Reveal and the Grand Prize Wheel, giving one lucky player a chance to win up to €500,000. In addition a lucky stub player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000 on each week of the show.

To appear on the gameshow, players must reveal three stars on their Winning Streak Scratch Card and submit it to the National Lottery in a Winning Streak envelope, available at National Lottery retail sales agents. Five players will be drawn from all 3-star entries received to appear on the Winning Streak TV Gameshow and have the chance to spin the grand prize wheel to win up to €500,000.

Approximately 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago. In 2016, the National Lottery raised over €210 million for such good causes.