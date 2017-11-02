Fence in Laois Tidy Town since 1956 needs replacement

Laois County Council will undertake to establish ownership of a fence at Jim Doherty Cross, Rathdowney that was erected in 1956 in order to decide how the fence should be updated.

Cllr John King passed a notice of motion requesting that the fence be replaced with a “proper post and rail wooden fence in keeping with the landscape of the area”.

He said that the issue was raised by the Tidy Towns judges during the year.

“It is a beautiful fence but it is time for a replacement. The Tidy Towns have lots of work done. On approach to all towns and on country roads all fences should be enhanced," he said.

