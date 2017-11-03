Latest Census 2016 stats reveal that over 250 people under the age of 15 are carers across Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

Thile the national total of carers under the age of 15 is at 3,800.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) published Census 2016 Profile 9 – Health, Disability and Carers on Thursday, November 2.

The report revealed that there are more female than male carers and that 1.9% of all carers in Ireland are under the age of 15.

In April 2016, females comprised 118,151 (60.5%) of the country’s 195,263 carers, while there were 77,112 male carers. There were 3,800 children aged under 15 providing care, accounting for 1.9% of all carers.

Over half of all carers (52.7%) were in the 40 to 59 age group while the greatest proportion of carers was in the 50-54 age group, which accounted for 28,703 carers (14.7%).

There was a 34.7% increase in carers aged 85 and over, where numbers rose from 1,318 to 1,776.

Carers provided 6,608,515 hours of care per week, an average of 38.7 hours per carer.

This was an increase of 321,005 hours (5.1%) on 2011.

There were 83,754 carers (42.9%) who provided up to two hours of unpaid care a day which made up 8.3% of the total care hours provided.

There were also 16,926 carers (8.7%) who provided full time 24 hour/seven day unpaid care which represented 43% of total care hours provided.

Note: not all carers indicated the number of care hours provided, hence the weekly and hourly figures quoted above relate to those who did so.

