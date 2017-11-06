New York marathon a breeze to Laois hairdresser Pamela Moran

A Laois hairdresser took on the famously gruelling New York marathon last Sunday November 5 for charity, and breezed home in a great time.

Pamela Moran, owner of Ego Boost Hair Salon in Abbeyleix, took to the New York streets with 50,000 others to run the TCS New York City Marathon 2017, 26.2 miles all for the Irish Cancer Society.

Before she left Ireland, she revealed her nerves to the Leinster Express.

“I've had such a busy week that I have only started thinking about the marathon now. I am really exited about running through the 5 boroughs of New York and nervous too,” she said before flying out last Friday.

Pamela had no reason to be nervous, as she completed the marathon in a time of 4:22:39, averaging a very respectable 10 minutes per mile.

She enjoyed the run.

"The marathon was fantastic. I’m happy with my time but most importantly the support I felt from everyone who was involved in the fundraising and the dress event was amazing. I’m a big believer in girl power and it shows what we can achieve when we stick together. Thanks to all my amazing family and friends for their support both this weekend and with the fundraising," said Pamela.

Before Pamela left Ireland, she explained why she signed up.

“We see the effects of cancer nearly every week in the salon. It’s hard for us not to be emotional as we shave a client’s hair before chemotherapy," she said.

Already this year Pamela raised €12,500 for the ICS, by organising a Pre-Loved Dress Night in Abbeyleix.

Helped by Janet Stewart, she in turn helped The 'Mad Hatters Weekend' organiser to hold another pre-loved dress event in Killenard. Between them they raised €22,500 this year, with a Mad Hatters Ball still to come later this month.

See more here.

Pamela has asked for any donations to be made directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

See www.cancer.ie/marathon

Below: a happy Pamela after the marathon.