Getting picked for new Portlaoise council estate will be like "lucky bag"

The first council estate built in Portlaoise in more than a decade, is due to open next Spring, but it will be like the loaves and fishes for the thousands waiting for a home.

The new tenants for 33 homes in Conniberry Estate off the Old Knockmay Road, will be chosen from Laois County Council’s housing list.

That list stands at 1,606 individuals and families this month, a jump of 263 since February.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said she was very concerned at the rise in the waiting list, and noted that 38 properties were bought by the council in Portlaoise this year.

“It just shows, it will be like a lucky bag when those houses are given out. I would like to see some social housing plans coming onstream,” she said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy from Portlaoise predicted “riots” when it comes to people getting a house.

“We just keep talking about housing, about the statistics, hoping the people will go away. They won’t go away, because people need homes. It’s about time they [government] put their money where their mouth is,” he said.

Cllr Willie Aird criticised the layout of Conniberry.

“It is too clustered, we should have respect for people who need houses, and give them open space. We should go back to the traditional way and put in for money to build the Marian Avenues, with a green at the front and access to the back,” he said.

Portlaoise is the most common choice for people waiting for a home, it was shown in the council’s October Housing Report, revealed at the monthly meeting.

The only other council houses now in planning for Portlaoise are one on Harpur’s Lane, and another at 54 Hillview Drive.

The council intends to build a new estate to replace the abandoned Hepburn Court on the Ballyfin road, once it has bought the remaining three houses in the 12 house estate. A drawing to develop the site is being finalised. Houses may also be built behind the adjacent estate of Mountain View, confirmed by Director for Housing Gerry Murphy at the October council meeting, following a query by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

“It will be included in the 2018 to 2020 building programme,” he said.

Council tenants will get more houses in Portlaoise through approved housing bodies.

These include eight units at St Fintan’s Hospital for people who are homeless, older or with a disability, under the Capital Assistance Scheme through the Oaklee Housing Trust.

Other homes from various housing bodies may be given at Jessop Street, the Borris Road, and the Convent Site, if a deal is struck with the Presentation sisters.