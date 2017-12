A brand new tradition is being established in Portlaoise this Christmas Eve.

PJ Kavanagh of Kavanagh's Pub has set out to recreate the famous annual Grafton Street busk much closer to home.

A stage is already being set up on Main Street and any help from local musicians who can sing a couple of songs would make this fundraiser possible.

All funds raised will go towards Portlaoise Action to Homelessness.

Instead of going to Dublin, enjoy some outdoor music among the twinkling lights of Main Street, Portlaoise.

In the midst of the Christmas rush take some family time together to enjoy music on the street from 5pm this evening and give back to a local cause.

The idea was just sparked this morning but as PJ has said "sometimes they're the best ones."

Any musicians, buskers, singers young and old are welcome to get up on the stage that is being set up outside the flower shop/ Rocky Scullys on Main Street and sing a couple of songs.

This could become a magical local event if the people of Laois get behind it.

Spread the word and get everyone together!