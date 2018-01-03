History of two Laois towns to be detailed in new book

An effort is currently afoot to write a concise history of Rathdowney/Errill and a meeting will take place in Rathdowney Library on Wednesday next, January 10, at 8.30pm to discuss the project.

Anyone who would like to be involved in any way is invited to come along and hear what it’s all about. If you are interested but don’t want to attend meetings please give your name to Catherine in the library or ring Niall O’Doherty on 087 9212200 and we will get back to you.

Most towns and villages in the surrounding areas have history books written about them by local people, but sadly not Rathdowney/Errill. As all the old people die out it gets harder and harder to write history, so we must not lose any more time in getting started.

Please come along on Wednesday, January 10, and let us know what interests you most in our history.