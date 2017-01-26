Sneak Peek of ŠKODA KODIAQ for Laois

The much-awaited ŠKODA KODIAQ will be making its way to Pat Keogh Car Sales in Ballybrittas, for a special preview from Thursday, 9th to Saturday, 11th February.

The KODIAQ will be the first large 7-seat SUV offered by ŠKODA and offers an impressive combination of powerful design, generous space, great functionality, state-of-the art assistance systems and innovative connectivity solutions.

Speaking about the upcoming preview event, Pat Keogh, Dealer Principal from Pat Keogh Car Sales, Ballybrittas, Portlaoise said:

“It’s rare that we see such excitment about a new car but the buzz around the arrival of the new KODIAQ already has been unbelievable.

“We’re really delighted to be able to offer the people of Laois the chance to get up close and personal with the KODIAQ in advance of its launch to the Irish market in March and I’m quite certain they will be impressed.

“ We’re looking forward to welcoming customers new and old to our showrooms between February 9th and 11th and will be delighted to give them in-showroom demonstrations of all the cars’ fantastic features.”

The KODIAQ offers a spacious interior and possesses the largest boot within its class with a volume of up to 2,065 litres.

The KODIAQ also includes over thirty simply clever features that offer practical and convenient assistance to everyday life, such as split folding and length-adjustable rear seats as standard, the optional third row of seats, door-edge protection, electric child safety locks and the much-loved Superb model feature of ŠKODA umbrellas fitted to the front door pockets from the mid-spec Ambition model.