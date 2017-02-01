Fun-to-drive dynamics of new Ford KA+

The all-new Ford KA+ compact car delivers outstanding interior space, excellent fuel efficiency and fun-to-drive dynamics at a value-for-money price.

Joining Ford’s small-car line-up alongside the best-selling Fiesta, the KA+ provides an attractive new alternative for European buyers.

“Ford has a long history of offering affordable small cars that are practical, economical and fun-to-drive,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“KA+ is true to that tradition, packing a huge amount of value into a compact car that delivers agile driving dynamics and a comfortable interior with class-leading front headroom and rear legroom.”

Generous space

The all-new KA+ is a 5-door hatchback based on Ford’s global small-car platform. It offers generous space for five people at an overall length of less than four metres.

The KA+ is slightly shorter than the Fiesta, but 29 millimetres taller. The interior features seats, door panels and roof headliner that are optimised to provide class-leading front headroom of 1,002mm, rear legroom of 896mm and rear hip room of 1,335mm.

The spacious interior delivers enough room for a 2 metre tall passenger to sit behind a 2 metre tall driver.

Luggage space

The KA+ provides 270 litres of luggage space – enough to accommodate two large suitcases – plus 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and 21 stowage locations for small items throughout the cabin.

Stowage areas include MyFord Dock in the centre of the instrument panel that enables occupants to store, mount and charge mobile devices such as phones and navigation systems.

Front door bins can each hold a 1.0-litre bottle, a 0.6-litre bottle and a small umbrella.

The KA+ features a simplified powertrain line-up based on an efficient new 1.2-litre Duratec petrol engine.

Available with a choice of 70PS and 85PS power outputs, the 1.2-litre engine is derived from the same family as the 1.25-litre engine in the Fiesta, and features twin-independent variable camshaft timing technology to enhance performance, fuel efficiency and emissions.

Combined with a standard 5-speed manual transmission, the 1.2-litre engine has been tuned to deliver smooth and responsive performance, with a broad spread of torque.

Fuel efficiency has been enhanced using optimised calibration, low-friction engine oil and regenerative charging, which saves fuel by maintaining efficient charge levels in the vehicle battery by capturing ‘free’ electrical energy when drivers coast or brake.

Lower spoiler

Low rolling resistance tyres and enhanced aerodynamic details, such as an optimised front lower spoiler lip and grille openings developed during more than 200 hours of wind tunnel testing, also contribute to improved efficiency.

Engine options achieve CO2 emissions of 114 g/km, with combined fuel consumption of 5.0 l/100 km (56.5 mpg).

To deliver the desired dynamic performance, the KA+ features a unique chassis specification with specially developed features, including springs and dampers, rear torsion beam axle, brake pads and tyres, and a re-engineered front sub-frame.

Unique tuning for the KA+ Electronic Power Assisted Steering system delivers a faster 2.6 turn lock-to-lock ratio and speed sensitive assistance.

This results in lighter steering at low speeds and more feedback at higher speeds to make city centres easier to negotiate and country road driving more rewarding.

Options

In Ireland customers can select from two KA+ series options, with a standard 70 PS model (Studio), and an 85 PS model (Zetec).

Standard specification on the Studio includes 15” steel wheels, body-coloured bumpers, chrome upper grille, front fogs and daytime running lights, AM/FM Radio with device dock, speed limiter, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), trip computer, perimeter alarm with remote central locking

Special deal

The KA+ Zetec adds manual air-conditioning, 15” alloy wheels, Ford SYNC with AppLink, leather steering wheel, cruise control and MyKey.

KA+ Studio is priced from €13,050, while KA+ Zetec is available from €14,650.

The new KA+ is available on a special PCP deal.

For further details visit or call the Downey's Autostop, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise. 057 8622048