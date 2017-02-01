Raunchy appeal of Mercedes AMG - E63

Mercedes-AMG has wheeled out their latest creation – the Mercedes-AMG E63 version of the new E-Class.

Like every AMG variant before it, the new E63 has a raunchy appearance made so by its low-slung carriage and a host of embellishments and design tweaks that would bring tears to the eyes of every performance car owner.

Described as the most powerful E-Class variant of all time, its under-bonnet muscle, innovative technology, interior refinements and raw good looks combine to single the E63 out as a model aimed at those with ambition to own something unique.

In its base 563hp variant, its V8 engine, fitted with an AMG cylinder management system that helps achieve low fuel consumption and emission values, delivers an acceleration time from 0-100 km/h of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

In its more powerful guise, the E63 S-version comes fitted with a 4.0-litre, V8 bi-turbo engine powered to bring peak performance to a new level with a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h.

Both of these models are available with AMG performance 4-MATIC Plus all-wheel-drive and, for the first time, with AMG 9-speed sport transmission equipped with speed shift, multi-clutch technology and wet start-off clutch.

In terms of its appearance, the E63 is everything one would expect from the Mercedes-AMG stable with words like ‘expressive’, ‘sinuous’ and ‘muscular’ being used to describe its exterior design.

Its sporty front reflects the effort that has gone into its styling.

Wider and more powerful looking – thanks to its even wider wheel arches, broad front fascia, new grille with silver chrome twin louvers – its squat appearance, cool colours and distinctive AMG lettering work together to inform onlookers that the E63 has a pedigree that is entirely its own.

Mercedes-Benz sales manager in Ireland, Ciaran Allen is confident that there are those who will relish the prospect of owning a car ‘as special as the E63 is’.

While price will be quoted at time of order, Allen is guiding a figure in the region of €125.000 for the base model.

Check with the local Mercedes dealership - Michael Moore in Portarlington.

www.michaelmoorecarsals.ie