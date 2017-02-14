Ssangyong Rexton edges in

The Ssangyoung Rexton is yet another competitor for the many 4x4’s currently available and though it is larger than the Rav-4 type vehicles it is not quite as big as say the Range Rover, so it fits somewhere in between.

The Rexton benefits from both technical and cosmetic upgrades which combine to make great improvements to the car.

The original Rexton was designed by the famous Italian car designer Giugiaro of Ital design and it shows. This is without doubt one of the nicer looking 4x4 vehicles. Changes to the current model include a new front grille, new headlight assembly, new rear tail lights and other minor cosmetic upgrades.

The interior has been freshened-up too, with improved quality of materials, including a new wood grain finish, leather steering wheel and gear knob, and chrome sills all of which combine to make the latest Rexton look that bit more up-to-date.

The driving position is excellent giving a commanding view of the road ahead. Standard specification is very high and includes, all round electric windows, remote locking, folding electric mirrors, headlamp levelling, windshield wiper electric de-icer, gorgeous 18 inch alloys, ABS, with ESP (EBD, TCS, BAS.) a limited slip differential, multiple airbags, climate control, roof rails, a good sound system with AUX and USB ports and of course Bluetooth.

The cabin feels very well put together. I must say this is one area that particularly stands out, this Rexton is top quality.

The 2.0 litre DTR really is the making of this Rexton. it offers 14% better fuel economy and lower emissions. With 155 PS on tap from its direct injection common rail diesel the new Rexton is a lovely performer. The engine is super quiet, very smooth and refined whether at idle or when cruising on the open road.

The automatic version which I tested uses the latest E-Tronic auto with 5 speeds and it works very well. The new transmission uses a part-time 4wd system which makes changing from normal 2wd to 4wd simplicity itself, you just turn the switch to select 4 WD or 4WD Low.

Overall performance is very good with smooth power delivery and slick gearchanges from the auto box.

If the Rexton has one area that I was not fully happy with it is the on road handling. It’s safe and predictable, but the car leans heavily in corners with just too much body roll and on wet roads will start to slide gradually but earlier than some rivals.

In general it feels too soft and underdamped. To be honest for the most part this problem does not manifest itself, but start to whisk down a twisty country road and you will soon find yourself hindered by the lack of body control.

Its joggly and unrefined on poorer road surfaces.

In general though on smooth surfaces it’s impressively refined, very comfortable and surprisingly quiet. Accommodation in the front and rear is generous and the load area is pretty big too.

I was genuinely impressed with the latest Rexton.

The 2.0 DTR auto 5 seat Business Edition is a nice package. Prices for the non commercial versions start at €49,995

It looks well and is very well equipped and deserves a chance against some better known mainstream rivals. It is a package that lacks nothing in terms of quality it should do well.

