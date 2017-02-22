New Land Rover Discovery arrives

Land Rover’s new Discovery arrives in showrooms next week giving customers the first opportunity to test the most versatile SUV on sale today on Irish roads.

Gerard O'Farrell, Managing Director Jaguar Land Rover Ireland said,

“We are delighted to announce the arrival of the new Discovery at Land Rover retailers across the country.

“The New Discovery is set to broaden its well-established appeal in the large premium SUV market.

“ It does everything its predecessor does and more. With increased efficiency, improved versatility and clever technology for the whole family it is sure to attract new customers to the Land Rover brand.”

Since its star-studded reveal at Packington Hall, Solihull in September when the new Discovery was unveiled against a Guinness World Record-breaking Lego backdrop, the new Discovery was previewed in Dublin, Cork, and Galway before Christmas. New and existing customers were invited to see the ground-breaking new model for the first time.

Since then, customers have been able to experience the new Discovery though a Virtual Reality experience in retailer showrooms, but now, customers can see, touch and drive Ireland’s most anticipated SUV. With a starting price of €57,815 customers can experience the 'seven wonders' of Discovery:

1. The Magnificent Seven: every seat is the best seat in the house

Flexible interior provides seven full-sized adult seats

2. A much loved member of the family: keeping you safe for the last 26 years

Semi-autonomous safety technology provides the family peace of mind

Premium interior combines leading design with durable, high-quality materials and space for the whole family

3. King of the hill: unstoppable on all surfaces, all terrains and in all weathers

Land Rover’s full-sized SUV architecture delivers world-beating all-terrain capability

Lightweight aluminium construction saves 480kg, delivering enhanced efficiency and CO2 emissions from 171g/km

Super clean Ingenium family grows with adoption of 240PS, four-cylinder diesel engine with 500Nm of torque

Towing king: best-in-class 3,500kg towing capacity and semi-autonomous Advanced Tow Assist take the stress out of difficult reversing manoeuvres

4. British creativity: designed with charm & sophistication loved by the world

Design retains key Discovery family cues, adding optimised proportions and sophisticated surfaces

5. Storage addiction: discover the space for everything

Up to 2,406 litres of luggage space with seven seats and clever storage for 21st century family essentials

6. Connects every generation: Ingenious features that make life easier

Digital Discovery equipped with up to nine USB ports, four 12-volt charging points and an in-car 3G WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices

7. After the roads end: reaching threatened habitats and vulnerable people

New Discovery will continue Land Rover’s work in humanitarian aid and conservation projects around the world.

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover and Range Rover Evoque each define the world's SUV sectors.