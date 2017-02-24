Fresh new style for VW's new Tiguan 'Comfortline'

The top selling SUV in Ireland is the Hyundai Tuscon. This is now the benchmark and the car that all others must beat if they want the number 1 spot in the Irish SUV sales chart.

VW are working hard on their model line-up to upgrade and improve each car in the range, and that is aside from new models such as the fantastic new Golf GTi.

But today we are looking at the new Tiguan Comfortline. The Tiguan is a compact SUV that has had a great degree of sales success worldwide selling in the millions but here in relative terms it has not had as big an impact.

However the new Tiguan may change that. It is roomier, better equipped and boasts a fresh new style.

Entry to the diesel range starts at €30,985 for the Trendline version and there are the usual VW diesel and petrol engines to choose from with either 6-speed manual or the VW DSG auto gearbox.

This week I am road testing the Tiguan 2.0 TDi Comfortline which boasts a sales boosting “171” pack.

Its a stylish if unadventurous design with the front end mirroring that of the latest Passat.

The overall style is good it looks very well, but is not as Avant-Garde as say the Kia Sportage or aforementioned Hyundai Tuscon. The Tiguan is nonetheless attractive.

The new cabin is a very nice place to be. Its very well finished with excellent build quality and a high level of specification the highlights of which include, 17 inch alloys, auto adaptive headlights with Dynamic light assist, auto wipers, a centrally mounted touch screen which controls many functions including Navigation, park assist, Parallel Auto Park, Fatigue detection, pre crash warning, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth with audio streaming, voice activation and of course the now usual electric windows and so forth. there are also a host of safety features both post and pre crash.

The “171 Pack” includes Mirror package, Keyless access, a lovely panoramic sunroof,Voice control and App Connect with “Discover Media Navigation with Car Net Guide and Inform .

This is a worthwhile option pack costing just €1,604.00

This revised 2.0 litre TDi is the lower power output 115 bhp version (a 150 bhp version is available). Drive is to the front wheels but an all wheel drive 4-Motion version is available.

The 6 speed gearbox is light and easy but when in reverse and going to re engage first it is quite easy to slip into reverse again. Could be embarrassing as you expect to go forward but end up going backwards!

On the economy front it proved very good burning 5.9 litres per 100km.

The Tiguan costs €270 to tax for a year.

The ride and handling of the new Tiguan is a fine blend of comfort and good handling.

Accomadation is good for four adults with neat foldaway trays on the back of the front seats for the kids. The boot of the new Tiguan is big too breaking 5500 litres with the seats down.

Noise levels are generally low, with wind, road and engine noise all very well dampened out. The new Tiguan proves a refined car in which to travel.

The new VW Tiguan is a well put together, somewhat conservatively styled compact SUV that delivers in most areas.

Its main rivals are cars like the Hyundai Tuscon, Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga, Nissan X-Trail, and Honda CR-V to name but a few.

The new Tiguan is an excellent car but somehow it lacks a little bit of the sparkle of aforementioned rivals, yet will win you over with its Teutonic efficiency.

The new Tiguan Comfortline costs from €35,300.