Fitzpatrick's win SIMI Bodyshop of the Year Award 2017

Fitzpatrick's Garage Accident Repair Centre, Dublin Road, Kildare won the Bodyshop of the Year 2017 award at the SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards which were held at a glittering ceremony at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4.

The awards, now in their seventh year, were attended by over 700 of the Motor Industry’s senior figures and guests.

The awards celebrate the best practice in the Irish Motor Industry, acknowledging the hard work and successful achievements of SIMI members. Celebrating everything that is good about the automotive trade, the awards are open to the widest possible cross-section of the Irish motor industry.

The awards were held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin. The SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards are conducted in partnership with Bank Of Ireland Finance and in conjunction with the SIMI Annual Dinner. A panel of experienced Motor Industry experts judge entrants based on their application of best practice to achieve outstanding performance.

All businesses from across the motor industry are invited to enter the awards, which aim to celebrate the Industry leaders and recognise the amazing achievements made by these businesses over the past 12 months. This was our second year that Fitzpatrick's were shortlisted in the category of Bodyshop of the Year. The award recognises repairer’s commitment to exceptional quality of work and business performance.