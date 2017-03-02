Funky Citroen C3 'Flair' has lots going for it

The Citroen C3 is a funky French rival to the likes of the Ford Fiesta, Toyota Yaris, or Honda Jazz to name but a few..

The C3 name is now well established but at the end of last year a new C3 was launched and this new car is certainly not going to be missed with its quirky new style and even a model with an in built dash cam that allows you to share your driving exploits with friends on social media.

There is also a family of revised light weight 3 cylinder petrol engines and plenty of standard kit to keep all but the most demanding buyers happy.

As always with Citroen, the new C3 is “a bit different” from its often more conservative rivals.

I am road testing the new 5 door C3 Flair (with the dash cam) and powered by the 1.2 litre 3 cylinder petrol. Essentially two engines are available a 1.6 diesel or the petrol on test here.

My test car was the higher grade Flair which has some nice design touches that make it even more distinctive than its stablemates.

The curvy compact shape is good and borrows heavily from the design cue’s of its bigger brother the C4 Cactus with the side door “air bumps” and two tone paintwork.

With stylish alloy wheels, some wild and wacky colours which I like and that white roof it all looks rather attractive. I really liked it!

The cabin of the new C3 is very nicely finished, with great design touches such as the high quality trim and a dashboard that has plenty of interesting features such as the 7”Touch Drive Interface Mirror Screen with Apple Car Play and of course that Connected Cam (dash camera). The Cam works well enough, download the app, fumble for the button on the dash cam which is mounted ahead of the rear view mirror, press for a photo or hold longer to record a video (max around 20 seconds), download images to the App on your phone, share with the world if thats your thing. Its auto function will record 30 sec’s prior to a sensed impact and 1 minute after. great I guess as long as the accident is not your fault! Dashcams are a double edged sword!

Standard equipment on the Flair model includes 17 inch diamond cut Cross alloys, leather multifunction steering wheel, leather gear knob, fog lights with cornering function, auto dimming rear view mirror, auto lights and wipers, privacy glass in the rear and parking sensors. The cabin offers good headroom both front and rear.

Rear legroom is at a premium though. The boot is good for a car in this class with 300 litres of boot space.

The lightweight “Puretech” three cylinder petrol engines are a major feature of the new C3.

With a choice of a 68bhp or as in this case a slightly more powerful 82 bhp petrol mated to a slick changing manual gearbox this combination proved very economical over my weeks road test. I burned just 5.8 litres per 100km which is very good and better can be achieved quite easily with less energetic driving. Road tax is €190.00.

Overall performance is quite good for a car in this class.

Like all Citroen cars the new C3 handles and rides very well. The set up is or comfort and it works giving a smooth compliant ride over all but the most bumpy road surfaces.

I also found it to be pleasantly quiet and refined with minimal road and wind noise. Indeed the little three cylinder engine has quite a nice sporty note to it.

The new C3 then is an interesting alternative to the mainstream rivals. It is distinctive, well priced and well specified and does offer real value for money in a very nice package. The C3 Flair as tested here costs €18,990.