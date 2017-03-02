Lexus all-new LS 500h

Following the World Premiere of the LS 500 featuring a twin-turbo 3.5l V6 petrol engine at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, Lexus will introduce the all-new LS 500h full hybrid at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

The 2017 RC F GT3 racing car will also be presented for the first time in Europe, showcasing the brand’s growing engagement in motorsports.

Other Lexus models on display will include the LC, the RC, the RC F and the RX and NX ranges.

The redesigned Lexus stand will showcase Lexus’ hallmark craftsmanship, quality and safety while giving visitors an immersive experience.

The new design, implemented for the first time in Europe at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, highlights the brand’s new global communication strategy and tagline – Experience Amazing.