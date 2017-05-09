Road and traffic advice for Kilkenny as Royal visit gets underway on Thursday

Gardaí have issued road and traffic information for the royal visit by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Kilkenny City and Thomastown on Thursday.

The royal visit will commence in Kilkenny at 10.30am, where a number of engagements will be undertaken. The Royal Party will leave Kilkenny shortly after 1pm and travel to Thomastown for a short visit before departing at 2.20pm.

General Information & Advice:

Kilkenny City will be open for business as usual. All people are welcome to visit Kilkenny and will be facilitated to view the visit of Their Royal Highnesses.

● People coming to view the visit are asked to arrive in good time, and not to carry large luggage / bags as these items will not be permitted in certain viewing areas.

● Persons with specific requests (health / mobility issues etc) will be facilitated. Please contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056-7775023

● People going about their daily business will be facilitated but some minor delays may be experienced and in this regard people are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

● Local Residents and Business People have been informed and advised

● Kilkenny City and Thomastown will be "no fly zones”. This will extend to drones.



Road Closures in Kilkenny City:

A number of road closures will come into effect from 5am on Thursday 11th. No vehicular traffic will be permitted in these areas. The following restrictions are outlined hereunder:

• Castle Road from Castle Gardens to the Parade. No access will be permitted to the area and local diversions will be in place via Nuncio Road or Woodbine Avenue.

• Access to Woodlawn, Archers Avenue and Castle Gardens will be permitted to residents only. Father Hayden Road will be closed from the junction with Fiacre’s Place. Access will be to residents only.

• Patrick Street will be closed from the junction of Ormond Road.

• Ormonde Street will be closed from Ormonde Street Multi storey carpark to Patrick Street. Access to the car park will be via Lower New Street only.

• High Street will be closed from the Parliament Street junction and traffic will be diverted via Bateman Quay.

• Rose Inn Street will be closed and traffic will be diverted via Bateman Quay.

• James Street will be closed from the junction with Parnell Street.

Closures will be in place until approximately 1.30pm on 11th May and any delays will be kept to the absolute minimum.

From 10.30am on Wednesday 10th May, Canal Walk will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from Johns Bridge to the car park and from the carpark to the junction with the Bennetsbridge Road. No access will be permitted to the public.

No parking will be permitted in the areas which are subject to road closures.

Market Cross car park, Ormonde Multi-storey car park and the Market Yard are all open for parking. Market Cross car park will only be accessible from Parliament Street.

All streets will have pedestrian access with the exception of Castle Road. Pedestrian access to City Centre will be via Fr Hayden Rd & Patrick Street.

Pedestrian Access to the Parade will be via Rose Inn Street and Patrick Street. Barriers will be in place along the Parade and High Street with appointed crossing areas.

Security measures will be in place.



Thomastown:

●There will be road closures during the times Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Thomastown, with some short delays likely.

● There will be no through route in Thomastown from 1pm until 2.30pm approximately.

Alternative routes will be available with road diversions. Motorists travelling Northbound towards Thomastown on the R448 will be diverted onto the L4206 at Jerpoint. Here they can access the M9 motorway at Knocktopher. Thomastown will be accessible via Stonyford. There will be no access from Market St onto the R448

Minimal disruption is expected in Thomastown. Security measures will be in place.

• Castle Avenue will be closed to all motorists except residents from 5am.

• People are welcome to Thomastown and any persons who wish to view the visit of Their Royal Highnesses in Thomastown will be facilitated at viewing points at Mill Street.

Kilkenny Castle & Castle Grounds:

We have been requested to advise the public of the following closures at Kilkenny Castle.

Closed All Day Wednesday

Closed Thursday until 2pm.



All persons visiting Kilkenny and Thomastown on Thursday are asked to co operate fully with the road traffic and pedestrian plans in place.