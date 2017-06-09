Michael Moore Car Sales are celebrating 45 years in business

Michael Moore Car Sales is situated at Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington.

The family run business was established in 1972 and in 1978 Michael Moore Car Sales became the main dealer for Laois/Offaly with Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volkswagen.

The impressive premises include two new showrooms and also a prestige used car indoor showroom.

The interior ambience is one of spaciousness and quality.

The three showrooms together cover a total area of 50,000 sq feet which provides ample space in which to display vehicles and for customers to view the cars in comfort.

At Michael Moore Car Sales, customers can choose from a vast selection of both new and guaranteed quality used cars, all of which are serviced and valeted thoroughly and checked over prior to delivery to ensure that it is received by the customer in top class condition.

In stock, Michael Moore Car Sales has a variety of makes and models to choose from in both new and used vehicles, including the all new Arteon, the first of its kind for Volkswagen with a beautiful fastback design and innovative safety features like predictive cruise control, dynamic cornering lights and much more, the Touareg, Tiguan, Touran, Passat, Jetta, Golf and many more. Contact our sales department on 057-8624102 for further information and with July around the corner, now is the time to order your 172 new Volkswagen.

The Service Department offer a professional high-quality service and body repairs, Michael Moore have invested in the latest diagnostic equipment and a dedicated workshop for repairs.

The technicians are fully qualified and experienced receiving all the latest up to date training. The Parts Department stock genuine Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen parts.

As suppliers to both retail and wholesale customers the aim is to supply you with a fast and effective service, to book a service or order parts simply call 057-8624102.

Over his 45 years at the helm and currently employing 110 employees in the Portarlington and Athlone branches, Michael Moore heads a team of motor industry professionals that rank amongst the best in the business.

His sales team includes his brother Eamonn, sons Brendan and Robert along with Kevin Meehan. Michael's two other sons, Ian and Michael Jnr head the team in Michael Moore Car Sales Athlone and Audi Athlone.

The Finance Manager, Ken Furlong can arrange an on the spot tailor made finance when purchasing either a new or used car.

PCP has proved remarkably popular over the last few years and is the cheapest way to see you driving either a new or used VW, now with 0% APR for a limited time, Contact Ken on 057-8624102 for more details.

With its fantastic central location, Michael Moore Car Sales has built a solid customer base which spans the length and breadth of Ireland.

Positioned as it is, within a short drive of the main population centres in the midlands and just 40 miles from Dublin, the remarkable Michael Moore Car Sales window sticker has become a familiar sight to all.

Michael Moore Car Sales opening times are Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9 am to 4pm. Our full range of new and used vehicles can be viewed on www.mmcs.ie.