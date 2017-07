Traffic safety measures have been called for in Abbeyleix, Laois by Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

The measures to slow traffic are required on the Rathmoyle road, near the entrance of Ashbrook housing estate, he said at the June meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

“Edward Green’s fence has been taken out on two occasions,” he said.

Engineer Wes Wilkinson will now meet with parties at the site to investigate the specific issues.