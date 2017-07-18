Laois road remains closed after crash

Despite earlier reports that it had re-opened the N80 remains closed between Killeigh and Mountmellick following a collision this morning

The crash left an ESB pole lying in the way of traffic, prompting gardaí to close the road for a time.

Diversions remain in place, and the ESB and County Council are on the scene

Gardaí have also said there was an oil spill and caution is still advised in the area.

An ambulance attended the scene but it is understood no injuries were reported.