Temporary road closure in Portlaoise

Motorists may expect some delays in Portlaoise town centre on Monday, October 2 as the old Abbeyleix Road will be closed to public traffic.

The road will be closed from 9:30am to 14:00 to allow Gaeltec Utilities Ltd to clear a ducting blockage. Access for residents will be accommodated where possible and diversions will be clearly signposted.

The roadworks will be taking place at the following location:

Old Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise – closed as indicated in red on the map below.

Observations (if any) should be emailed to Tiago Afonso Tiago.Afonso@gaeltecutilities.com and copy wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie , squinn@laoiscoco.ie.

