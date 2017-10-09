Three day road closure in Mountmellick could affect school run

Part of Davitt Road in Mountmellick will be closed to public traffic for three days this week to allow for road surfacing.

Laois County Council has said that access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

The road closure will begin on Tuesday, October 10 at 07:00am and continue until Thursday October 12 at 19:00pm.

The map below outlines the road closure at Acragar, Mountmellick from the roundabout at Davitt Shopping Centre to Kyletalesha.

This may effect school traffic in the area.

At the same time, there is a month long road closure between Mountmellick and Tullamore.

Read more motoring news here.

Read the latest news in Mountmellick here.