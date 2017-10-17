More sockets on the streets for electric cars in Laois please

Electric cars are the vehicles of the future and a Portlaoise councillor is trying to ensure Laois is ready for them.

Cllr Noel Tuohy has called on Laois County Council to “lead by example” and “provide more public charging points for electric and hybrid vehicles, and ensure there is no parking fee required”.

“They were talking about this on Primetime and they said that by 2030 petrol and diesel cars would be finished,” Cllr Tuohy said.

“Laois should move to be the most electric vehicle friendly county in the country. We could provide more and more convenient charging points and ensure that charging electric vehicles was free of charge. We could set a tend and lead the way for the rest of the country,” he said.

He submitted his motion at the September council meeting, reading out a lengthy statement.

"While right now the numbers of electric cars on our roads is relatively small, our national vehicle fleet is dominated by 90% diesel vehicles.

However, all this is about to change drastically as a seismic shift is coming and the days of the diesel and petrol combustion engine which has served us for so long, are numbered.

This is being driven by a growing a better awareness of the health hazards and environmental dangers of petrol and diesel engine emissions and a mounting public awareness for the need for cleaner air from cleaner technologies.

The motor industry is currently clamouring and investing heavily in the shift away from diesel to electric and hybrid vehicles. All of the major manufacturers are in a race to provide the public with cleaner cars.

Hybrid and electric models of the future were to the forefront at the recent influential and industry leading Frankfurt Motor Show, as reported on by Laois leading motoring expert and commentator, Bob Flavin.

There is no doubt that this changeover to electric cars is going to prove challenging, but it will also provide opportunities for those who embrace this change and those who are ahead of the curve.

This goes to the core of my motion that there is an opportunity for Laois to lead the way; for Laois to get the lead out of our engine fuels and to support, encourage, facilitate and incentivise the convenient use of electric cars. This we could do in partnership with other key stakeholders such as the ESB, which has such a strong and longstanding connection with our county.

Laois should move to be the most electric vehicle friendly county in the country. As the current average range of an electric vehicle is about 280km, we could provide more and more convenient charging points and ensure that charging electric vehicles was free of charge. Apart from the obvious convenience and appeal of such measures we would be playing our part in reducing CO2 emissions, reducing the level of dangerous fumes on our streets, facilitating the changeover to electric vehicles.

In doing so we could set a tend and lead the way for the rest of the country as we gear up first for the dramatic shift that is coming to embrace electric and hybrid vehicles."