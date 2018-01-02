County by county road crash fatality figures revealed by Road Safety Authority
RSA report 15% drop in road deaths nationally to 158 during 2017
Provisional road collision statistics for 2017, published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) following an analysis of fatal collision reports supplied by An Garda Síochána, show that there has been a 15% drop in road deaths in 2017 compared to 2016.
Up to the 31 December
This represents 28 fewer fatalities or a 15% drop in deaths and 31 fewer fatal crashes or an 18% drop in fatal crashes. 2017
Summary of collision report 2017
* In 2017 there have been 158 fatalities in 143 fatal collisions.
* There has been a decrease in fatalities across drivers (-14), passengers (-12), pedestrians (-5) and motorcyclists (-2) compared to the full year of 2016.
* However, there has been an increase in pedal cyclist fatalities (+5) in 2017 compared to 2016.
* The highest risk age groups in 2017 are those aged 66 and older (21% of all road users killed),
* There
* March was a particularly dangerous month with 20 deaths, followed by July and November (17 in each).
* The highest number of fatalities occurred from 12pm-4pm (39).
* Monday (37) had the highest number of fatalities, followed by Sunday (32).
* Dublin (23), Cork (14) and Mayo (12) had the highest number of fatalities overall.
* Non-wearing of seatbelts remains a concern for both drivers and passengers (19%).
Commenting on the publication of the end of year road safety figures
"It’s obvious that better road traffic legislation saves lives. A vital tool in helping to reduce deaths and injury further is the new Road Traffic Bill (Amendment) 2017. I implore all members of the Oireachtas to allow its unimpeded passage so that its
Minister Ross noted that greater enforcement had resulted in higher detection figures and welcomed the commitment from An Garda Siochana that the 2017 increase of 10% in the Traffic Corps will be repeated in 2018. Minister Ross added: "It would also appear indisputable that the bravery of people like Gillian and Ronan Treacy in working with the RSA to show the devastation caused by reckless driving is making a real impact on the public consciousness. I thank them and all the road traffic victims groups who have campaigned so hard and so selflessly to make our roads safer.”
Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said, "While one death is one too many the only way we can measure success or failure in road safety is by recording the number of deaths on our roads. The drop in deaths in 2017 is a very welcome development. Whatever the reason for this decline, the main factor was
Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Garda National Roads Policing Unit, An Garda Síochána said: "I would also like to express my thanks to all the drivers who slowed down, wore their safety belt, put the mobile away and most importantly did not drink or take drugs and drive.
"All road users played a part in making this the safest year on record – but we can never be complacent and we can always do more to reduce road fatalities further. One road death is one too many.