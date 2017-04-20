Mother and two young girls in hospital after three car crash in Portarlington

A mother and two young girls have been rushed to Tullamore hospital after a three car crash outside Portarlington.

It's believed one of the girls, an 8-year old is critical.

The male driver of another car has been arrested and is currently being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station

The extent of their injuries.

It’s believed the collision occurred because of an overtaking move at around 5pm on the R419 road to Bracknagh, two kilometres outside Portarlington.

The road will remain closed this evening to allow for a forensic exam of the scene.