Dynamic look for Toyota's new Yaris

The new Yaris sees significant improvements to the outgoing model’s design, dynamic performance and styling, and is available in five grade options Terra, Aura Luna, Luna Sport and Sol, four of which, uniquely for the B segment, are all available in hybrid. Hybrid currently accounts for more than 35% of Yaris sales in Ireland.

The new Yaris makes a stronger style statement, displaying new front and rear designs that give the car a stronger harmony of design and project a more active and dynamic look.

The appearance is also more refined, with detailing in the bodywork and the cabin and new colour choices that enhance the model’s already high levels of perceived quality.

Refined Interior

The focus for changes to the Yaris’ interior was to keep the look and ambience of the cabin feeling fresh and modern, introducing new upholsteries, colours and trim details and upgrading the instrumentation and controls to ensure excellent ergonomics and HMI (human-machine interface) performance.

A quieter, more dynamic driving experience

Yaris Hybrid remains a unique proposition in its segment, with best-in-class CO2 emissions.

Yaris Hybrid noise and vibration levels have been significantly reduced with new engine mounts, roll restrictor, front driveshaft and sub frame.

New-design engine mounts, shock absorber adjustments and retuned electric power steering improve Yaris Hybrid’s ride comfort and steering accuracy.

Safety as standard

The new Yaris brings big-car safety into a small, city-sized package with the adoption of Toyota Safety Sense as standard across the range, including a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Automatic High Beam, and Lane Departure Alert.

Road Sign Assist is also available as standard on all but the Luna grade.

Commenting on the new Yaris, Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland said:

“With 14% market share in the B segment we believe the arrival of the new Yaris to our showrooms around Ireland in time for 172 sales will quickly see it appeal to both current and new customers.

“The huge increase in customer acceptance of hybrid which we have experienced over the past 12 months puts us in an enviable and unique position in the market, and we expect continued growth in this trend with the new Yaris.